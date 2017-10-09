Only In Texas Will You Find Workout Leggings That Look Like A Pair Of Jeans & Boots

It’s another episode of…Only in Texas!

Honestly, it’s dang near impossible to get in a good workout wearing jeans and a pair of boots. Jeans are just too rigid for all that bending and stretching. And the boots, well they can’t bee good for your feet.

So for those of you who aren’t willing to give up the look for your workout, there’s good news! You don’t have to with these faux jeans and boots leggings! They’re called Texcellant Boots and Jeans Training Tights. These even come with the look of jean pockets.

We have yoga pants that look like boots and jeans because Texas. Get em at the LINK IN OUR BIO! 👢 👖 Video of @jenamays A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Texas Humor, the company that makes these pants boasts,

“Just because you like keepin’ fit doesn’t mean you can’t also keep it country. High waistband perfect for yoga and other fitness activities, including eating five rounds of chips n’ salsa in recordbreaking time.”

A pair can be yours for just $64.