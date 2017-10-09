Las Vegas Strip Went Dark for 11 Minutes Last Night to Honor Victims of Last Week’s Shooting

Last night at approximately 10:05 p.m. (PDT) the Las Vegas strip went dim for eleven minutes, roughly the time a shooter opened fire onto tens of thousands of people at Route 91 Harvest Festival. The marquees all along the strip going dark showed unity and strength at a time when the liveliest city in America is shaken up.

The mass shooting that took place a week before that became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring more than 500. Although authorities are still searching for the motives behind shooter’s heinous act, one thing is for sure: the community of Las Vegas is strong and the good faith of many people has shown through this last week more than anything.

From the time of 10:05 p.m. to 10:16 p.m., hotels like Mandalay Bay (where the horrific shooting occurred) as well as Caesar’s Palace, The Cosmopolitan, and Hard Rock Hotel dimmed their lights. At the end of the tribute digital marquees throughout the city displayed a message of support bearing, “When Things Get Dark, Las Vegas Shines.”

The marquees of the Las Vegas Strip go dark in a show of unity and strength for the victims and their families. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dz8T3Oytvz — Vegas (@Vegas) October 9, 2017