John Oliver Takes On Confederate Monuments

There is still a lot of controversy over removing monuments and school names with Confederate names on them. The city of Dallas took the Robert E. Lee out of Lee Park. The Dallas School Board is taking Confederate names off four schools.

This is a trend that’s going on all over the country, mostly in the South. But there are places with Confederate monuments in the North as well.

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took on the whole Confederacy argument in 22 minutes. He even included one clip from a rally that turned up on NBC 5 with one of the strangest reactions to the fight.