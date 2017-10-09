John Mayer’s Brilliant Idea Would Make Being On Hold With Customer Service So Much Easier!

Dealing with customer service has almost become a rite of passage to adulthood, and at some point, we’re all going to have to deal with it. That includes being put on hold for long spells of time listening to elevator rock where we’re just expected to wait to talk to someone to figure out why our remote control isn’t working.

John Mayer, however, just came up with a BRILLIANT idea that would somewhat alleviate the pains of having to wait on hold with customer service.

They should let everyone on hold with customer service talk to one another. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 4, 2017

It’s so simple, but so genius! Chance the Rapper agrees!

Can John be the president of ideas at least https://t.co/xbUTfmx0HD — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 5, 2017

We’d all have someone to vent with who is going through the EXACT thing we’re going through, and is probably just as frustrated! New friendships could spark, and more likely than not, someone waiting on hold might have experienced the same problems you’re experiencing, and would be able to explain what to do more quickly than customer service ever would!

After Mayer tweeted his brilliance, other people chimed in with several additions that just made the concept better and better!

Press 1 if you want to chat with an old lady, press 2 for a middle age American man, press 3 if you want to chat with a single woman (or man — Gabriela (@heaviermayer) October 4, 2017

And at any time, people can sing whatever hold music they wish was playing. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 6, 2017

"Uhhh yeah hey can you put me back on hold Gayle was just about to tell me her dogs' names." — Bo Hunter (@BoHunterrr) October 4, 2017

