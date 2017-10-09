James Avery and Whataburger Team up for the Ultimate Texas-Themed Charm

Fans of Whataburger, brace yourselves because this Texas-sized announcement is actually true. After a weekend of speculation following a viral Facebook post by Red Beard Mantiques claiming that the San Antonio-based fast food chain and James Avery were teaming up for a new charm, it turns out this is actually happening!

The post, originally created by an antique store in Texas, showed off the new charm in the shape of Texas (of course) with a big Whataburger logo in the center. Whataburger has confirmed the news and you can find your charm NOW here at shop.whataburger.com

COO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry, John McCullough, released in a statement, “We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand. We admire what Whataburger means to Texans, but most importantly, we hope both our customers will be excited about this partnership.”

The news of the new collaboration comes just in time for those looking to get that special someone a gift!