Monday, October 9

Today is National Kick Butt Day. Like many “National” days, its origins are not known. We celebrate it every 2nd Monday of October. That’s enough for us.

Here are our Top 9 songs to help us kick butt on a Monday!

Van Halen-Right Now

Matthew Wilder-Break My Stride

2 Unlimited-Get Ready For This

Bon Jovi-Wanted Dead Or Alive

Johnny Cash-The Ring Of Fire

Michael Jackson-Wanna Be Startin’ Something

Europe-The Final Countdown

Queen-We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions