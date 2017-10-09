Alice Cooper Reveals 2018 ‘Paranormal Evening’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Shock-rock legend Alice Cooper is set to hit the road next year in support of his latest album, Paranormal.

The tour kicks off on March 1 in Windsor, Ontario, just weeks after Cooper’s 70th birthday on Feb. 4.

Paranormal, released last summer, featured members of the original Alice Cooper Band lineup, as well as appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen, Jr., and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.

See the full list of tour dates below.

03/01 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s*

03/02 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama+

03/04 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Theatre*

03/05 – Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center*

03/06 – Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre*

03/08 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

03/09 – Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center*

03/10 – Wilkes-Barre, Penn. @ FM Kirby Center*

03/13 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center*

03/14 – Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theater*

03/15 – South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center#

03/17 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center*

03/18 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre*

03/20 – Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center*

03/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for The Performing Arts*

03/23 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

03/24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*

03/26 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

03/28 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre*

03/29 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre*

*On Sale 10/13

+On Sale 10/14

#On Sale 11/17

