Our final glimpse of the team before they hit theaters in November.

This new trailer gives us our first look at Clark Kent/ Superman along with tons of new action. This is the first time we’ve seen any new footage since director Joss Wheadon came on board to do reshoots in July. Are you excited to see the Justice League on the big screen for the first time?¬†Justice League¬†officially hits theaters on November 17th. Check out the trailer below.