Jason Aldean Makes Surprise Appearance on SNL, Honors Las Vegas Victims

Instead of the traditional cold open on Saturday Night Live, Jason Aldean opened the show with a message.

Aldean honored the victims of last weeks mass shooting. “This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” Aldean said. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends… they’re all part of our family, So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you. But you can be sure that were going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit ― it’s unbreakable.”

He and his band then preformed ‘Won’t Back Down’ as a tribute to Tom Petty. The HuffPost reports that this is Aldeans first performance since that tragic night. Check out the video below.