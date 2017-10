What questions would you ask if you landed on Themyscira?

Gal Gadot hosted SNL recently, and of course she played her most iconic role, Wonder Woman. The skit starts as Megan and Dre (Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant) two open lesbians arrive on the island of Themyscira. They discover that they are the only two lesbians on an island of women, and of course they ask the obvious. As it turns out Wonder Woman is open to trying anything. Check out the hilarious clip below.