Foo Fighters: Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Was ‘Uncomfortable’

I guess not everyone likes to do a carpool karaoke.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Foo Fighters filmed their carpool karaoke with James Corden.

The rock band admits that it wasn’t fun, per-say.

“By hour three in dude’s car, it got less fun,” says Pat Smear, guitarist for the group. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘This is halfway'”.

Corden is a music fanatic since he loves doing his segment, though frontman Dave Grohl says, “Oh he definitely is [a music lover], and he’s a very nice guy, but y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or the O2, but if I had to sing you a song right now, I’d be too embarrassed.”

The band agreed if they could sing other people’s songs, Grohl says “I could do that all day.”

Since the group didn’t have that much fun, the fans did enjoy it and the video is up 6.5 million views and counting.

Marco A. Salinas

Article via Entertainment Tonight