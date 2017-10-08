Dove Receives Backlash, Apologizes After ‘Racist’ Soap Ad

Dove definitely took the heat after a video was posted by the company for the soap.

In the video, it shows a black woman who takes off her shirt to reveal a white woman. Many Facebook users were outrage because it was “racist”.

Dove deletes the video and posted on their Facebook page saying it “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.” In a small video clip, it mentions that it “did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened… we apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused.”

This wasn’t the first time that Dove received backlash like this. Back in 2011, they showed an ad putting two women of color and a white woman with a “before” and “after” sign.

