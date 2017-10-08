AMC Confirms ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Now Be Dropping F-Bombs

The Walking Dead is about to get a lot more intense thanks to the usage of one little four letter word.

At The Walking Dead press conference during New York Comic Con 2017, cast members and producers of the hit show confirmed that the network will be allowed to use that particular profanity when season 8 gets here. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan who portrays the big bad Negan told reporters, “F*ck yes! F*ckin’ f*ck! It’s a year f*ckin’ late! That’s was all I got on that. I’m real excited. I think we should’ve had that rule.”

But for those that are worried about the show being littered with f-bombs, no need to fret. Morgan added that, “You only get two in a year so we’re gonna be fighting for them.”

The Walking Dead returns with it’s 8th season on Oct. 22, 2017.

-source via comicbook.com