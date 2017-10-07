Nate Strengthens To Hurricane Status As It Approaches Gulf Coast

Filed Under: hurricane, Hurricane Nate, MSN, Nate, National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service, NBC News
Photo Credit: Scott Kelly/NASA via Getty Images

This tweet from the National Weather Service in New Orleans says it all:

The National Hurricane Center says Nate is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane at landfall on the Gulf Coast: with 18 million Gulf Coast residents in Florida, Alabama and Louisiana under threat.  It could make landfall as soon as late this afternoon.  A hurricane warning has already been issued in New Orleans: which is under a state of emergency (3-6 inches of rain has been forecast: but storm and wind surges are posing the greatest risk; including the possibility of isolated tornadoes).  The rest of Louisiana and Alabama are also in a state of emergency.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was quoted as saying, “By Saturday noon, you should be in your safe place.”

Hurricane Nate’s expected to have maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and it’s currently moving at 22 mph.  It’s already been blamed for deaths where it hit in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras.

Source: MSN/NBC News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live