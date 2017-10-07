McDonald’s Manager Busted for Selling Drugs with Meals to Undercover Cops

After a three-month undercover operation, police arrested a night manager at McDonald’s who’s been accused of selling nearly $11,000 in drugs. The manager, Frank Guerrero, sold drugs to undercover cops at least eight times at the 24-hours restaurant in New York City. According to officials, three drug deals took place inside the actual restaurant, while another five happened in the vicinity of the McDonald’s parking lot outside.

The crack cocaine sold was concealed in cookie bags and sold in the same bags with meal orders. It said during one operation, Guerrero sold 100 grams of both crack cocaine and cocaine (worth $6,520) to an undercover officer inside the restaurant’s restroom. The drugs were concealed in a soap dispenser.

Night shift manager at a McDonald's in the Bronx charged with selling cocaine to an undercover officer pic.twitter.com/tTWGoUsmfh — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) October 4, 2017

The investigation lasted a total of three months and ended at Guerrero’s residence with a search where police found 200 grams of cocaine and about $5,300 in cash.