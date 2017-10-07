Grandmother Accidentally Buys Curse Word-Filled Book For 6-Year-Old

It’s a true case of, “you can’t judge a book by its cover!”

@Tiffany1985B’s mother recently bought If Animals Could Talk by Carla Butwin & Josh Cassidy for her grandchildren. From the outside, the book looks completely innocent: illustrated with a an adorable bear, blowfish and alligator on the cover.

But as you’ll see below…this book is anything but innocent. WARNING: the material contains strong language!

The kicker: grandma found the book on the kids table at Barnes & Noble (and obviously didn’t read through it)!

I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

I couldn’t even talk when I called her. Here’s the first page: pic.twitter.com/gRvuNrxMCX — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

No, I was hoping for that too. pic.twitter.com/jCidoyGPSH — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Might be the most accurate one 😂 pic.twitter.com/bsJAtCFNtI — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

You guys this book is amazing. pic.twitter.com/q0Bye8h4hQ — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.