‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Producer Edits Scene After Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: American Horror Story, Cult, edit, Eonline, episode, Las Vegas, mass shooting, producer

If you have seen American Horror Story, it’s a show that definitely pushes boundaries with its graphic content, but Ryan Murphy, producer of the show edits a mass shooting scene for Cult after the tragic events that happened in Las Vegas.

“I just made the decision that I’m going to have all of that violence be shown for the most part off camera,” Murphy says.

He explains, “Should you air it? Should you not air it? How do you be sensitive? My point of view was I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victim’s rights, and I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something or make them feel upset. So our decision was to re-edit it and I felt that that was the right move.”

What do you think about his decision?

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

article via eonline.com.

