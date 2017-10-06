Despite being neighbors just 40 miles apart, Dallas and Fort Worth could not be more different. Fort Worth is often associated with the rustic side of life, with cowboys, horses, and nods to the West. But, they don’t call Fort Worth Funky Town for nothing though.
If you’ve ever lived in Funky Town, run down this list of “You Know You’re From Fort Worth When…” and see how many items you can check!
You get your coffee from Avoca because you’re too cool for Starbucks.
You know what the New Orleans-Style is.
In case you don’t know, New Orleans-Style is their STRONGEST brew, made with syrup and milk over ice.
You schedule your events around TCU sporting activities.
It seems the whole city of Fort Worth shuts down every Saturday afternoon, because everybody bleeds Purple.
You have a curated ranking of taco joints.
There are plenty to choose from: Salsa Limón. Taco Heads. Yucatan Taco Stand. You really can’t go wrong with any kind of taco.
You never get tired of barbecue.
Much like out taco theory, you can never go wrong with barbecue, and Fort Worth, again, has PLENTY of AMAZING spots to choose from, from Heim, Riscky’s, Woodshed and Railhead.
You have your parking hacks for downtown, West Seventh, the Near Southside and TCU.
Parking is tough downtown, especially if you don’t want to pay, but if you’re a native Fort Worthian, you know ALL the best spots and secret places to score some free parking.
Public art = photo op.
Fort Worth is beautiful, as long as you know where to look!
You have an affinity for all things vintage.
Along with its affinity for the rustic, Fort Worth has an affinity for the vintage, ranging over everything from decor to clothing!
You’re friends with someone who runs a big business…
You might just happen to be neighbors with the CEO of a HUGE national corporation, but he doesn’t want to leave the small town feel Funky Town has to offer…
…or someone who owns a relatively popular local business.
…or you might just happen to be neighbors with the fella who owns the local ice cream joint or barber shop. Fort Worth brings all these people together!
Live music is your jam.
Billy Bob’s. Need we say more?
You own a pair of cowboy boots.
You’re just a straight-up nice person.
Ok. This isn’t exactly exclusive a Fort Worth thing, but it definitely a Texas thing! Southerners are just nicer, which is one of the many reasons we never want to leave!
Via FWTX