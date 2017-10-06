The Price Of Your Netflix Subscription Is About To Go Up

It’s been 2 years…don’t you think it’s about time for an increase in price for your Netflix subscription?

Well…like it or not, it looks like it’s going to happen to Netflix’s 53 million subscribers in the United States.

The wildly popular video streaming service is set to increase the price of its most popular streaming plan by 10%. That means you’ll pay $11 instead of $10 for the plan that includes high definition programming: and allows two people to watch different Netflix programming at the same time on different devices. However, if you’re into the 4K/ultra-high definition craze, that’s going up by 17%: from $12 a month to $14 a month.

The good news: if you have their most basic $8 plan (one screen at a time; no HD), that’s sticking to $8 month.

Netflix is going to start emailing out notifications on October 19th: giving subscribers 30 days to cancel the service (experts believe less than 10% of subscribers will do this), accept the higher rates, or switch to a cheaper plan.

If you remember, we told you how Netflix Plans To Release 29 New Original Titles For The Month Of October: this is definitely a big reason reason why there’s an increase coming…Netflix wants to finance more critically acclaimed (and award-winning) programming.

So how much does Netflix spend on exclusive TV series and films? Sources say $6 billion.

Source: Fox News/Associated Press

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.