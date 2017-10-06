Here’s A List Of The Most Popular Halloween Candies By State

Though Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may be the most popular Halloween candy in the US this year each state is partial to a different sweet. A new study publishes by Influenster lists the most popular candies state by state. The product review site asked 40,000 people what their favorite candies were then organized them by state. Here’s some of the results:

Texas — Candy corn

California — Lifesavers

Minnesota — 100 Grand Bar

Pennsylvania — Swedish Fish

Colorado — Milky Way

For the full list you can click here.

Via Business Insider