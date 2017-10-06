Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling Get Drunk & Lose It During A “Blade Runner 2049” Interview

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have been touring around the world to promote their new movie, Blade Runner 2049. For the most part, each interview has been pretty normal…that is until they started drinking with Alison Hammond of This Morning.

That’s right, during an early morning interview Ford, Gosling, and the hostess started knocking back the whiskey. The interview was hilariously downhill after that.

Here’s how it all started, Alison has the original glasses from the first Blade Runner movie. She put them on set thinking Ford and Gosling would appreciate her attention to detail. And of course, Gosling was completely into it. Then Alison admits she’s never seen the first film. That’s when the laughter starts and seemingly never ends.

Less than a minute in, Gosling busts out the booze! About 10 seconds later, Alison starts pouring herself a drink. Another 10 seconds pass, and Ford is hitting the good stuff.

Seriously, this is the best interview of all time! Well worth the entire 4 minutes.