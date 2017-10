YouGov recently decided to measure the perception of cleanliness within the US’ 20 most populated cities. Of the 20 cities surveyed, Minneapolis and Dallas came out on top. As it turns out, 90% of people surveyed think that Dallas is either very or somewhat clean. Denver comes in a close 3rd with an 87% cleanliness rating. Orlando is next with a respectable 86%.

But what about the dirtiest city? Well, that honor belongs to Los Angeles, coming in with only 67%.

Via Forbes