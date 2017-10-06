Burger King Is Trolling McDonald’s With The Popularity Of “IT”

The “IT” reboot hit theaters on September 8th. On the exact same day, Burger King started trolling McDoanld’s by playing into people’s fear of clowns as a way of encouraging customers to opt for the flame-grilled burgers at BK.

*Sees clown*

Nope.

*Goes to BK* — Burger King (@BurgerKing) September 9, 2017

We aren’t exactly sure how the Burger King mascot is less creepy than the McDonald’s clown, but for the hilarity…we’ll go with it.

The trolling didn’t just stick to Twitter. Burger King upped their game and put ads in movie theaters, presumably before “IT” screenings. Here’s a pic from inside a theater courtesy of Reddit user cynical_sonofabitch.

Ok, BK, keep it coming!