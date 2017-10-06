Behold Mochi: The Dog With The World’s Longest Tongue

Guinness World Records has just crowned Mochi “Mo” Rickert the canine with the longest tongue in the world.

The adorable female St. Bernard from South Dakota has just made Guinness’ brand new Amazing Animals Edition with a tongue that measures 18.58 cm (7.3 in)!

Check out the pics below: you won’t believe your doggone eyes.

