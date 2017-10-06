Behold Mochi: The Dog With The World’s Longest Tongue

By JT
Filed Under: Amazing Animals Edition, Guinness World Records, Mochi, Mochi “Mo” Rickert, st bernard
Photo Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Guinness World Records has just crowned Mochi “Mo” Rickert the canine with the longest tongue in the world.

The adorable female St. Bernard from South Dakota has just made Guinness’ brand new Amazing Animals Edition with a tongue that measures 18.58 cm (7.3 in)!

Check out the pics below: you won’t believe your doggone eyes.

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live