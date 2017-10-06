Apple Introduces Brand New Emojis For iOS 11.1 Users

As iPhone users are trying to figure out the new iOS 11 software, we can expect iOS 11.1 to bring plenty of firepower to our phones, including brand new emojis!

Now we don’t know exactly when iOS 11.1 will be released, but these emojis will be released with a beta version of the software next week! We can expect new animals like a giraffe, a zebra, a hedgehog, plenty of new emotions, and for the first time, gender neutral faces available in a variety of skin tones.

Check out the new emojis below!

Via The Verge