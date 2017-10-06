AOL to Retire Its Iconic Instant Messenger After 20 Years

In a statement, AOL wrote to everyone of its users old and new(ish), “AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017.”
There’s no doubt AIM was a vital messaging source at one point or another for an entire generation. When AIM launched in 1997, it quickly became widely used for its free instant chat services.
Many nostalgic users have shared their memories of the iconic Yellow Running Man and using the platform to meet people.