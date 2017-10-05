Woman Orders Yoga Mat Online, Instead Gets $400,000 Worth Of Oxycodone Pills

A woman from South Carolina, who chose to remain anonymous, was shocked when a yoga mat she was expecting in the mail turned out to be something far worse. The woman was expecting to receive a yoga mat she ordered, but instead the mail man handed her a large box of oxycodone pills. The woman claims that there were so many pills that they were actually spilling out of the packaging.

The woman quickly called the police who have since seized the drugs and opened an investigation. Police counted a total of 20,000 pills, a street value of $400,000. Police also discovered that the pills are counterfeit, most likely from Mexico.

Apparently it is common for drug dealers to ship narcotics to addressed they think will be vacant. In this case, the post office caught a misspelling in addresses and forwarded the box to the woman’s current address.

Via Fox News