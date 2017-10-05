Official Cause of Death for Tom Petty Not Yet Released

Filed Under: Cause, death, Tom Petty
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County coroner spokesman says all deaths are investigated where the deceased hadn’t seen a doctor in six months, which is the case with Tom.

Toxicology results could take several weeks.

The 66-year-old rock icon was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest Sunday at his home in Malibu, California. He died the next evening.

A smoker since age 17, Petty told USA TODAY in 2010 that he’d “cut way down” and told Men’s Journal five years ago he said he was down to “less than a pack a day.”

He and wife Dana, he said, even took up electric cigarettes to help break the habit.

We’ll miss him more than we can say. 😦

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live