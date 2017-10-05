LHS Dog of the Week: Hurricane Harvey Survivor, Unagi!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Unagi is a spayed, female, black, Labrador Retriever mix, she is 8 years old and weighs 51 lbs.  She was displaced by the recent hurricane in South Texas, she was found with a broken rope around her neck, and we believe she was tethered and her family deserted her. Unagi is a gentle, sweet, and regal lady, and she is under weight for her size.

She will receive lots of TLC in her foster home while she is looking for her forever family.  Unagi is house and crate trained, walks beautifully on a leash, and loves to ride in the car!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

She is looking for a home that will welcome her as a member of the family and love her forever.  Unagi will return the affection with lots of love and kisses!  Unagi is spayed, UTD on all vaccinations and micro chipped, she is HW positive and is being treated by LHS.

If you are interested in meeting this sweet soul, please complete an application on our website and her foster mom will be in touch.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

