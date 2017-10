Thursday, October 5

The year was 1988, and on this day, the presidential debates were heating up, and the #1 movie one the country paired Sigourney Weaver with a gorilla habitat.

Nine songs and moments from October 5th, 1988!

UB40-Red Wine

Van Halen-Finish What You Started

Peter Cetera-One Good Woman

Information Society-What’s On Your Mind

Bon Jovi-Bad Medicine

When In Rome-The Promise

Boy Meets Girl-Waiting For A Star To Fall

INXS-Never Tear Us Apart

Bobby McFerrin-Don’t Worry Be Happy