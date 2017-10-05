Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’

For years now fans have been waiting for the next installment of the ‘Rush Hour’ series. Well it looks like the wait might finally be coming to a close. During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show Chan confirmed that he has finally given the green light for the fourth ‘Rush Hour.’ Chan even confirmed that if all goes well they’ll start production next year.

But there are still some major road blocks. Namely, Chris Tucker. The costar has yet to confirm whether or not he’s agreed to do ‘Rush Hour 4.’ Chan gave a message to his costar, saying “I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'”

Via E! Online