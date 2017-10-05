Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Chris Tucker, confirmed, Jackie Chan, Rush Hour 4
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

For years now fans have been waiting for the next installment of the ‘Rush Hour’ series. Well it looks like the wait might finally be coming to a close. During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show Chan confirmed that he has finally given the green light for the fourth ‘Rush Hour.’ Chan even confirmed that if all goes well they’ll start production next year.

But there are still some major road blocks. Namely, Chris Tucker. The costar has yet to confirm whether or not he’s agreed to do ‘Rush Hour 4.’ Chan gave a message to his costar, saying “I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'”

Via E! Online

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live