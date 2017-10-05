It Turns Out Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Actually Cousins! Watch The Hilarious Moment They Realize They’re Related!

By JT
Filed Under: Bernie Sanders, cousins, Finding Your Roots, Larry David, PBS, related
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

There’s an argument that Larry David’s Bernie Sanders impression is one of the greatest in SNL’s history.  We know Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump gets all the buzz, but David is the real MVP.

It came from out of nowhere, and helped bring the both of them to the forefront of pop culture phenomena.

Well it turns out, Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually related!  They both appeared on the season premiere of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, and host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explained how each guest’s DNA is analyzed and compared to find any similarities.  Turns out David and Sanders are cousins, and the shock each of them had when they found out this truth is absolutely incredible!

This explains a lot!

Via Deadline

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live