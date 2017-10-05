It Turns Out Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Actually Cousins! Watch The Hilarious Moment They Realize They’re Related!

There’s an argument that Larry David’s Bernie Sanders impression is one of the greatest in SNL’s history. We know Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump gets all the buzz, but David is the real MVP.

It came from out of nowhere, and helped bring the both of them to the forefront of pop culture phenomena.

Well it turns out, Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually related! They both appeared on the season premiere of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, and host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explained how each guest’s DNA is analyzed and compared to find any similarities. Turns out David and Sanders are cousins, and the shock each of them had when they found out this truth is absolutely incredible!

This explains a lot!

Via Deadline

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter