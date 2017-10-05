Florida Elementary School Refuses To Put Toilet Paper In Restrooms

One elementary school is in hot water after making a controversial decision to remove all rolls of toilet paper from their bathrooms. Carter G. Woodson Elementary School in Jacksonville has decided that rather than have rolls in the bathrooms, teachers will no hand out toilet paper to any student who asks to go to the bathroom.

While the school district claims the removal is a response to misuse and waste of TP, many parents are outraged. Parents feel their students should have access to as much toilet paper as they need while others are concerned with the sanitary issues from passing toilet paper hand to hand. One parent in particular even transferred their child to another elementary school.

School officials have finally agreed to return the toilet paper to the restrooms but they are asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate bathroom etiquette” and “respecting school supplies and resources.”

Via NY Daily News