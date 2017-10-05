81-Year-Old to Run His First Marathon in Chicago

We all have a bucket list with things we’d like to do before we no longer can, but is age really a factor? Not for 81-year-old Max Downham, who will be running his first marathon this weekend in the Chicago Marathon.

In an interview with ABC station WLS in Chicago Downham said, “It’s something that I’d like to be able to do and say I’ve done it and I think also quite honestly I take care of myself and I believe in good health and I think this is a wonderful way to keep yourself in good shape and health.”

Downham has been preparing for the big race and says he’s been a jogger his whole life. He’s been working with his trainer since May and has participated in the eight-kilometer Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon. His finishing time for the half marathon was 3:14:21, and while that placed him 9,301st overall, he was first in his age group (ages 80 to 99).

Downham contined to say in his interview with WLS, “My next goal is to run another marathon either in Chicago or somewhere else in the world. Retirement is not really in my psyche.”