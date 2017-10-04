UNT Sending Cease & Desist Letter To ESPN & MSU Over Use Of ‘Mean Green’

The University Of North Texas is preparing a cease and desist letter to ESPN and Michigan State University over the use of ‘Mean Green’ in promos for the upcoming Michigan State vs. Michigan game.

CBS DFW is reporting that, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying the letter was on the way.

Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way. https://t.co/7g69KeEm0T — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017

This is not the first time MSU has used the ‘Mean Green’ trademark:

Spartans showing off the new Mean Green Hyper Elite Disruption uniforms. pic.twitter.com/5QXdysbU1x — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 23, 2016

North Texas has been using the ‘Mean Green’ nickname since the 60’s when legendary defensive tackle Mean Joe Greene attended the school.