This Georgia City Will Rename Itself ‘Amazon’ If It Gets The New Headquarters

Amazon is looking for a new headquarters and cities everywhere are chomping at the bit to be picked. The second headquarters promises to bring in 50,000 “high-paying jobs” so there’s no wonder why so many cities want the new headquarters so badly.

One town in Georgia is particularly hungry. Stonecrest, Georgia plans to actually rename their city to “Amazon” if they secure the coveted headquarters. The city counsel recently voted in favor of annexing 345 acres of land to form the new town of Amazon.

Mayor Jason Lary recently said that, “There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company. How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”

Stonecrest isn’t the only town to go the extra mile for the new HQ. Our very own Dallas, Texas actually created a Spotify playlist and Tuscon sent the company a 20-foot saguaro cactus.

