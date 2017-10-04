Texas Woman Undergoes Eight Plastic Surgery Procedures Costing $64,000 In Order To Look Like Melania Trump

By JT
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Texas mom Claudia Sierra’s idol is First Lady Melania Trump.  She admires the first Lady so much so, Sierra began a complete transformation of herself in order to look more like Melania, who she calls “the perfect woman.”

Sierra has undergone eight total procedures, including a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift and a nose job revision, which have costed her anywhere between $50,000 and $64,000.

Sierra began the transformation after years of abuse and bullying, and a fight with breast cancer.  She told Yahoo!, “I feel like the First Lady and I are very alike.  Everyone puts her down, yet she remains a powerful, strong woman, and that’s what I want people to see in me.”

