Wednesday, October 4

The year was 1980, and on this day, Muhammad Ali had just suffered a rare knockout in the boxing ring, and Bob Marley was just days away from collapsing in Central Park.

Here are nine songs and moments from this day in 1980!

The Vapors-Turning Japanese

Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Benny Mardones-Into The Night

AC/DC-You Shook Me All Night Long

Irene Cara-Fame

Devo-Whip It

Air Supply-All Out Of Love

Split Enz-I Got You