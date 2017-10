Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have been hitting the interview circuit pretty hard promoting their newest movie, ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ While on the British morning show This Morning the two actors had their interviewer, Alison Hammond, laughing so hard she struggled to keep things together.

The interview was complete with some singing, a fake storm off and accompanying mic drop. Oh, and they talked about the movie a little bit. You can watch the full hilarious interview above.

Via Mashable