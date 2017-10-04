Happy National Taco Day! Celebrate With FREE Tacos All Across DFW!

Oh today is a very special day, y’all. One that should be celebrated with reverence, and grace, and a face full of delicious free tacos.
Today is National Taco Day, and although it’s not an official national holiday (yet), we think it’s best to go ahead and treat it like one. Restaurants all across DFW are offering delicious treats and freebies in honor of this most important day!
Chuy’s
Wear a taco costume, and you score a free entrée of your choice!
Also, whisper this “secret catchphrase” to your server for a little something extra for your meal!
Fuzzy’s
Tacos ALL DAY are just $1!
You must dine in store, but the deal includes most of their baja tacos AND breakfast tacos!
TNT Tacos and Tequila
They’re throwing a National Taco Day party from 5-9pm!
R Taco
The original location on Greenville will be hosting a fundraiser from 6-8pm.
Taco Bueno
Score a FREE taco with ANY purchase!
Via Guide Live