Happy National Taco Day! Celebrate With FREE Tacos All Across DFW!

Oh today is a very special day, y’all. One that should be celebrated with reverence, and grace, and a face full of delicious free tacos.

Today is National Taco Day, and although it’s not an official national holiday (yet), we think it’s best to go ahead and treat it like one. Restaurants all across DFW are offering delicious treats and freebies in honor of this most important day!

Chuy’s

Wear a taco costume, and you score a free entrée of your choice!

Also, whisper this “secret catchphrase” to your server for a little something extra for your meal!

Fuzzy’s

Tacos ALL DAY are just $1!

It's National Taco Day! On Wednesday! Now that we have your attention: Tacos are $1 on National Taco Day. Which is Wednesday. — Fuzzy's Taco Shop (@fuzzystacoshop) October 1, 2017

You must dine in store, but the deal includes most of their baja tacos AND breakfast tacos!

TNT Tacos and Tequila

They’re throwing a National Taco Day party from 5-9pm!

All Hail the Taco 🌮

Join us for#NationalTacoDay, October 4th.

$8 Per Person

Enjoy live music, Suerte Tequila tastings, and your taco faves. pic.twitter.com/dh8PAGJg59 — Tacos and Tequila (@TnTacosTequila) October 2, 2017

R Taco

The original location on Greenville will be hosting a fundraiser from 6-8pm.

Taco Bueno

Score a FREE taco with ANY purchase!

Taco Day is TOMORROW! To celebrate, get a FREE taco with any purchase tomorrow only! Who’s ready?! 🌮🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/Lnnx39VS0r — Taco Bueno (@tacobueno) October 3, 2017

Via Guide Live

