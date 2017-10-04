FDA Reprimands Bakery for Listing ‘Love’ as an Ingredient and the Internet Has Jokes

The Food and Drug Administration has cracked down on a Massachusetts bakery for using an ingredient that’s not actually in their product. The ingredient? Love. Yep, you read that right and this is not a joke. On the bright side, Massachusetts-based Nashoba Brook Bakery is now gaining national attention thanks to the Internet.

The bakery received a letter from the FDA reprimanding them for their use of the word “love” as an ingredient in their granola and has ordered they remove it from the list. In the letter the FDA states, “Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love.’ Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name. ‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”

But Nashoba CEO, John Gates, told Bloomberg in an interview that the letter, “just felt so George Orwell.” He also mentioned, “Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”

Of course the Internet never fails us when it comes to making light of the situation. Here were the best jokes about it.

"What is love?" — Jessica Aimee (@JWo860) October 4, 2017

@US_FDA Love is a crucial part of passion & believe me you can taste it vs commercial products. Keep love in the equation @Jonathan_Cahn — brotherhebrew (@brotherhebrew) October 4, 2017

Good, the FDA shouldn't let companies list nonexistent items as ingredients. https://t.co/QpU39XAR5i — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 4, 2017

Third party testing found trace amounts of spite, indifference. — John Bittrich (@JohnVonB) October 4, 2017