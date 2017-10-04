Everyone’s New Favorite Jeopardy Contestant Is A Quirky Bartender Who’s Already Won $188,000

Everybody is obsessed with Austin Rogers, a bartender from New York, who has quickly captured the hearts of everyone as America’s favorite Jeopardy contestant.

So far, Austin’s won 5 games in a row, with winnings nearing $200,000, and he does so with a quirkiness and abstract flair that is absolutely mesmerizing. He has big hair, a big beard, and fearlessly tackles Daily Doubles with erratic movements that is so much fun to watch!

See him in action below!

He’s close to all-time Jeopardy records too, almost matching the single day winnings record with $65,000. It won’t be long before he crosses into mainstream cult popularity, too!

The best thing on TV today? Austin, the best contestant #Jeopardy has ever seen. Would love to see the unedited episode… pic.twitter.com/a35NGdRyPF — Julie Keefe (@the_julie_bray) September 26, 2017

Dude. Austin the bartender is the best thing about 2017. #jeopardy #austinonjeopardy — Rebecca 0f Grunewald (@duchessrebecca) October 3, 2017

This #Jeopardy contestant is definitely the love child of every male indie band lead singer. Ever. pic.twitter.com/PbsDlqNEDD — Amy Faye (@heyamyfaye) September 26, 2017

There are two types of people in this world: people that like #austinonjeopardy and people that don’t matter. — Jay Bennett (@JayBennay) September 29, 2017

Team Austin forever!

Via Buzzfeed

