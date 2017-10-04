Every Single Yahoo! Account Was Hacked In 2013 According To The Website

If you had a Yahoo! account in 2013, bad news….it was definitely hacked.

Yahoo! disclosed that of the three billion accounts were hacked, nearly one billion were affected by the data breach. According to the New York Times, hackers obtained names, birth dates, phone numbers, passwords, security questions and backup email addresses used to reset passwords. However, it was confirmed that the hackers did not gain access to users’ financial records.

The Verizon Communications subsidiary that owns Yahoo! said in a statement, “The investigation indicates that the user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.” The company also added that in 2013, it took every measure to insure the data breach situation was rectified as soon as possible. “It is important to note that, in connection with Yahoo’s December 2016 announcement of the August 2013 theft, Yahoo took action to protect all accounts. The company required all users who had not changed their passwords since the time of the theft to do so. Yahoo also invalidated unencrypted security questions and answers so they cannot be used to access an account.”

Via UPI

