Austin-Based Bumble Introduces New Professional Social App “Bumble Bizz”

By JT
Filed Under: App, Bumble, bumble bizz, Dating, linked in, LinkedIn, networking, professional, social, whitney wolfe herd, work
(Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Bumble)

The creators of the social dating app Bumble have stepped into the professional workplace game.  The Austin-based company began as a dating app centered towards females, but now their new venture is looking to connect people in a more professional setting.

“Bumble Bizz” emphasizes “cultivation of professional opportunities.”  Founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, said in a press release, “Love, friendship, networking — these are all critical connections and the foundation of a healthy, happy life.  We want to bring you closer to all of these connections in an empowered way.”

Herd continued saying, “We’ve stayed focused on creating a community with a foundation built upon positivity, respect, confidence, and encouraging women to make the first move.”

Bumble Bizz is currently available for free in Apple’s App Store, and will be coming to Google Play October 18th.

Via Culture Map

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live