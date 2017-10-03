TRL Relaunch Opens With Tribute To Vegas Victims, Anti-Gun Violence PSA

MTV’s attempt at a TRL relaunch did not really open under the greatest circumstances. Within a day of each other, the worst mass shooting in American history occurred in Las Vegas, and legendary musician Tom Petty passed away.

Still, the show must go on, and MTV and TRL took the opportunity at the very beginning of the broadcast to pay tribute to the over 50 dead and 500 injured in the Las Vegas shooting, as well as encouraging viewers to “take action” in the prevention of gun violence.

Guests DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran joined hosts DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia on stage with Young Fly saying into the camera, “For us, it hits especially hard because it took place at a concert packed with people of all ages coming together to share a common bond – the love of music. We’re going to keep going, and lift each other up.”

The hosts and guests also encouraged viewers to “take action” and learn more about what they can do to help prevent gun violence and promote gun safety. During the broadcast, a message in white text on a red background told viewers to “TAKE ACTION,” and noted that “We all have the power to prevent gun violence.”

Via EW

