Late last night, legendary musician Tom Petty passed away.

A couple of days ago, Petty collapsed in his home, falling unconscious and going into a full cardiac arrest. TMZ was able to obtain the 911 call his wife, Dana York, made to emergency services, asking for help because her husband “wasn’t breathing.”

Petty was transferred to a local hospital, but he had no brain activity, and the decision was made to pull him off life support.

Via TMZ

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter