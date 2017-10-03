The Reunion Tower Shines Red, White, And Blue, In Honor Of the Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting

There’s been an outpouring of support in the aftermath of the Las Vegas tragedy, including our very own Reunion Tower.

The tower shone red, white and blue as a tribute to the victims of the tragedy, followed by a message on twitter that read, “Dallas stands with Las Vegas. Our hearts go out to everyone and their families who were affected.”

If you want to help, Las Vegas officials created a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds for the victims and their families. As it stands, they have raised $3.125 million of their $3.5 million goal.

Via DFW

