Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Police Station After Officer Was Shot During Las Vegas Shooting

In the aftermath of the tragic events in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift made sure the police officers at the scene knew how much she appreciated their work and sacrifice.

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Swift sent a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station after one if its officers, LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder, was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect. 🌻💐🌹🌸🌺🌷 A post shared by Kimberlee Rae Binder (@kimberleeb88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The police office confirmed that one of their officers was shot in the knee, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

The LAPD wrote on Facebook, “Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns.”

