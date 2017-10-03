Rich Men With Extreme Political Views Have the Happiest Marriages

According to a new study from the University of Maryland, two factors can contribute to a happy marriage: financial wealth and strong opinions.

The study authors suggest this is true because, in general, having money means there’s less anxiety and conflict in the relationship. Also, people who are extremely liberal or extremely conservative are more likely to have a spouse who agrees with them.

The study also found that, since 1970, married people who claim to be “very happy” in their marriage has dropped from 68% to 60%.

And, more men say they’re happier with their marriages than women do.