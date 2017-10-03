Jennifer Garner’s Exhausted Selfie Is All Of Us Who Have Ever Celebrated A “Yes Day”

Every year, Jennifer Garner and her three kids celebrate “Yes Day,” inspired by the book of the same name.

Yes Day is a day where parents must say “Yes” to their children, for any request. Pizza for breakfast? Yes. Video Games instead of napping? Yes. Of course, these requests can be managed within reason, but for the most part, parents must say “yes” to their kids.

Garner’s three kids, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel, apparently took full advantage of their Yes Day, as evident by a selfie Garner posted where she looks a little less than awake!

Of course, all the parents came out in full force with their Yes Day stories. One wrote, “My favorite was two years ago when we pushed stuffed animals on park swings.” Another added, “We celebrate ‘YES’ day in our home too because of that book!!! We have for years. I can totally relate ― it’s exhausting! I’m sooo happy when the day is done.”

We feel for ya, Jennifer!

